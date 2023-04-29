Cwm LLC Cuts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $140.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,500. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

