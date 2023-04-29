Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Insider Activity

Murphy Oil Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

