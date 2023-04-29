Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $47,604,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $36,829,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after purchasing an additional 333,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $110.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.06. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

