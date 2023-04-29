Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 181.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,368.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,298.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,295.83. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 82.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

