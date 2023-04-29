Cwm LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

