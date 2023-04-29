Cwm LLC Grows Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 286.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Silgan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 710,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Silgan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Silgan by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

