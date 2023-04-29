Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after buying an additional 766,449 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

