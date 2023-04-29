Cwm LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $79.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

