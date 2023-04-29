Cwm LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,265,000 after buying an additional 708,397 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $32,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,032,000 after acquiring an additional 422,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 115.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 550,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,888,000 after acquiring an additional 294,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.68. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

