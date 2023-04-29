Cwm LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

