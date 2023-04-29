Cwm LLC Has $78,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $142.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.65.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

