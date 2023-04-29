Cwm LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,415,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $139.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $199.07.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

