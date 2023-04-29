Cwm LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE FRT opened at $98.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.72. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

