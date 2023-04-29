Cwm LLC Has $86,000 Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 239.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after buying an additional 1,609,669 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,733,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,357,000 after buying an additional 936,811 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,895,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DoorDash by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,679,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,422,000 after purchasing an additional 321,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $120,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $120,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,812.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 738,381 shares of company stock valued at $42,601,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson raised their price target on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

