Cwm LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $183.81 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.74.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

ESLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

