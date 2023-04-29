Cwm LLC Has $92,000 Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 93,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Energizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Energizer stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.19%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

