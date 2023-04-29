Cwm LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,039,000 after acquiring an additional 507,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,388,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,196,000 after acquiring an additional 166,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,817,000 after acquiring an additional 948,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also

