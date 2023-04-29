Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

ING Groep Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4101 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 68.63%.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.