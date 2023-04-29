Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 12.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,971,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,347,000 after buying an additional 39,801 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

PNR stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

