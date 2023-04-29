Cwm LLC Increases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 241,849 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 5.9 %

HBI stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

