Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bruker by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Bruker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bruker by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.68 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

