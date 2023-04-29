Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DCI opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.