Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,126.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,065,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,410,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $656,000.

IYY opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $106.05.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

