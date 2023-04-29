Cwm LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACVF opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.98. American Conservative Values ETF has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41.

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

