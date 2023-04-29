Cwm LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.2% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 520.5% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CFR. Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.