Cwm LLC Purchases 1,359 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ENI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ENI by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,555,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 77,840 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in ENI by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 668,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

ENI Stock Up 1.3 %

ENI stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $32.21 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.4664 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

ENI Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

