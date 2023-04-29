Cwm LLC Purchases 1,530 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 168.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 49.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.32 per share, with a total value of $47,214.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,745 shares of company stock valued at $58,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.68.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). German American Bancorp had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. Analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

