Cwm LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Diodes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Diodes by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $79.70 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,832,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,685 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.