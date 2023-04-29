Cwm LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $20,119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 180.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,720,000 after purchasing an additional 145,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Stories

