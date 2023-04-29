Cwm LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $8,020,182.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at $40,864,698.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,458,214 shares of company stock valued at $43,767,828 and have sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $87.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 362.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.