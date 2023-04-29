Cwm LLC Purchases 512 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after purchasing an additional 192,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 250,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 124,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.56. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $172.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.61.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

