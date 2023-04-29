Cwm LLC Purchases 6,707 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 282.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 287,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 96,010 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.28 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $608.21 million, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley reduced their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.