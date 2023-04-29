Cwm LLC Purchases 924 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 40.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

