Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

CR opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.74. Crane has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

