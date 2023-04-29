Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 80,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $229.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $43.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

