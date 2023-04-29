Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,448,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Relx by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 370,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 349,552 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 844.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 314,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Relx by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 292,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $33.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.466 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.47) to GBX 3,100 ($38.72) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.97) to GBX 2,860 ($35.72) in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

