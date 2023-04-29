Cwm LLC Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $110.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $117.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

