Cwm LLC Sells 181 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.51 and a 200-day moving average of $88.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $102.25.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

