Cwm LLC Sells 188 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.86. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.15.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Stories

