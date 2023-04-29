Cwm LLC Sells 198 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after buying an additional 249,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 124.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 14.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,697,000 after buying an additional 153,169 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

