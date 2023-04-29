Cwm LLC Sells 548 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,655,000 after acquiring an additional 802,095 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,722,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,319,000 after acquiring an additional 222,821 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI opened at $83.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.91. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $126.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

