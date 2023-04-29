Cwm LLC Sells 5,617 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

BRSP opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $740.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.30%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

