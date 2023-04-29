Cwm LLC Sells 57 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $2,170,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in RH by 13.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in RH by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RH by 89.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in RH by 6.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $255.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $355.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The business had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

