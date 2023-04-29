Cwm LLC Sells 6,012 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 333.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 744.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at RingCentral
In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral Stock Performance
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on RingCentral from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.48.
RingCentral Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RingCentral (RNG)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.