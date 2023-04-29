Cwm LLC Sells 799 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after buying an additional 509,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after buying an additional 842,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,953,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after buying an additional 40,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 31.9% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after purchasing an additional 407,178 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

