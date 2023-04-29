Cwm LLC Takes $91,000 Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMTM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.
SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
MMTM opened at $172.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $152.10 and a twelve month high of $182.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.57.
SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.