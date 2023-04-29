Cwm LLC Takes $91,000 Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMTM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

MMTM opened at $172.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $152.10 and a twelve month high of $182.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.57.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.