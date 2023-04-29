Cwm LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,503,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3,975.6% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 310,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 302,940 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,326,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 152,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 103,436 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

