Cwm LLC Takes Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,991,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,706,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Shares of WDS stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.