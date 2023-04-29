Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HSBC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,103,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,408,000 after buying an additional 233,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HSBC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,752,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 828,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,684 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSBC. Barclays boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.74) to GBX 840 ($10.49) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.53) to GBX 671 ($8.38) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $681.22.

Shares of HSBC opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

