Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $406.00

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 406 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 406 ($5.07), with a volume of 2519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 374 ($4.67).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 490 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £894.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.26 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 324.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

